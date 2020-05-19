Wendy Williams taking break from show to deal with Graves’ disease

It was introduced Monday on her verified social media accounts that Williams has been grappling with Graves’ disease.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” the postings learn. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.”

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘[email protected]’ shows,” the assertion concluded. “More updates on a return date will follow.”