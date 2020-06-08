Wembley ‘murders’: Two sisters die in London park after birthday party

Two sisters have already been found dead in a London park where that they had reportedly celebrated one of their birthdays.
A murder investigation has been launched, according to police.
Nicole Smallman, aged 27, and Bibaa Henry, aged 46, were found unresponsive in a park in Wembley on Sunday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.
The sisters were pronounced dead at the scene.
More follows…
