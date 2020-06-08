Wembley ‘murders’: Two sisters die in London park after birthday party

Two sisters have already been found dead in a London park where that they had reportedly celebrated one of their birthdays.

A murder investigation has been launched, according to police.

Nicole Smallman, aged 27, and Bibaa Henry, aged 46, were found unresponsive in a park in Wembley on Sunday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The sisters were pronounced dead at the scene.

More follows…