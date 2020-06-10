Two sisters found dead in a London park adhering to a birthday celebration were stabbed to death, a post-mortem has found.

No you have been arrested over the deaths of 27-year-old Nicole Smallman and 46-year-old Bibaa Henry as of Wednesday, police said.

The sisters were found dead in Wembley, northwest London, on Sunday after they were reported missing the day before.





Ms Smallman, from, Harrow and Ms Henry, from Brent, spent Friday evening in Fryent Country Park with a group of people to celebrate the older sister’s birthday, the Metropolitan Police said.

People are thought to have left through the evening until only Ms Smallman and Ms Henry remained by midnight.

Police were called to the park off Slough Lane on Sunday afternoon to reports of two women who were unresponsive.

The sisters were pronounced dead at the scene.

The reason behind death was stab wounds, according to a post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday.

Detectives are following multiple lines of inquiry, police said.

“Both these women were stabbed multiple times and we are working tirelessly to find who’s responsible,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, senior investigating officer, said.

“Their families have already been devastated by their loss and they need and deserve answers.”

He asked anyone who had been in Fryen Country Park on the night time on a few June right up until early in to 6 June to make contact with police.

“The area the group were situated in is around a five minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance of the park, leading to a hill area,” incorporating it would be a new “well-known spot to sit and look over London”.

“If you were in that area of the park from the evening of 5 June through to Sunday lunchtime, noticed the group, or saw anything or anyone suspicious, please contact us immediately,” he or she said.

He also requested people who frequently go to the park to appear forward when they saw anybody acting suspiciously, or that stumbled across items which may not have got seemed substantial at the time, yet could be necessary for the killing investigation.

Anyone along with information comes up to contact police about 101 or even tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun.

Alternatively, folks can provide info anonymously to Crimestoppers about 0800 555 111.