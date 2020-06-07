Wembley deaths: Bodies of two women found in northwest London park

Two women have been found dead at a park in northwest London.
Police were called to Fryent Country Park off Slough Lane in Kingsbury near Wembley at 1.08pm on Sunday.
The women, who have perhaps not been identified, were unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Sharing the total story, not only the headlines
Homicide detectives have been informed but police are still investigating the circumstances.
There have been no arrests.
The London Ambulance Service was also known as to the scene at 1.25pm.
“We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic practitioner and an incident response officer, with our first medic arriving in less than six minutes,” a spokesperson said.
“Sadly, two people were found dead at the scene.”
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: ”Police were called to Fryent Country Park, Slough Lane in Wembley at 13:08hrs on Sunday, 7 June to a report of two women found unresponsive.”
“Officers attended and two women were found, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have already been informed and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course
“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue. Homicide detectives have been informed. No arrests.”
Source link
Post Views: 42