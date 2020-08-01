Welwel Accessories Kit for Nintendo Switch, Bundle with Carrying Case, Clear Protective Case, Upgraded Wrist Band, Bracket, Charging Dock, 24 Game Case, Wheel, Grip, Screen Protector, Caps & More



Price: $37.49

(as of Aug 01,2020 14:01:33 UTC – Details)





🎁 RICH GAME EXPERIENCE: Upgraded wrist band, steering wheels, grips, silicone covers for controllers enhance your gaming experience a lot. Updated host bracket provides up to 5 angles adjustable for more comfortable watching. Enjoy your Super Smash Bros, Fortnite, Xenoblade, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8, Just Dance 2020, Just Dance 2019, Legend of Zelda, Skyrim, Splatoon, Pokemon and etc. NOTICE: Nintendo Switch console, joy-con and game cards are NOT included in this accessories bundle.

🎁 All-ROUND PROTECTION: The transparent protective case(the most welcome one in Nintendo Switch Skin & Protector Sets ) and a set of 2pcs tempered glass screen protector provide the 360°all-round protection, keep your console from everyday bumps, scratches, dust and fingerprints. Meanwhile with ergonomic design, makes it comfortable to hold and will not affect your playing experience. It is well designed that you don’t’ need to remove the protective case when charging the Switch console.

🎁 STORAGE FOR ALL: Portable storage for console, accessories and games. The hard EVA carrying case will hold and protect your Nintendo Switch console and its accessories, also a interlayer to carry game cards (up to 16). More cards to carry? No problem, the game card case can store another 24 cards.

🎁 MULTI- CHARGING: The charging dock can charge up to 4 Joy-Cons or 2 Joy-Cons and a pro controller simultaneously. Green and red LED indicator help you know the charging status easily. Save your time and make your entertainment more convenient.