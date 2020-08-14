Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer quits in risk overhaul

Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer, Mike Roemer, is leaving after 2 years of trying to turn round the struggling bank’s internal oversight and risk management functions, stated individuals knowledgeable about the choice.

The departure of Mr Roemer, who signed up with in January 2018 after carrying out the exact same function at Barclays for 4 years, comes quickly after chief executive Charlie Scharf reversed a previous choice to centralise the risk and compliance functions, individuals stated. Mr Roemer will leave the bank after a shift duration.

He will be changed by Paula Dominick, who has actually been chief compliance officer for Credit Suisse Americas for more than 4 years and formerly worked for Bank ofAmerica

.

Mandy Norton, Wells’ chief risk officer, stated the bank was carrying out a brand-new organisational structure that would“further strengthen risk management”

Each of the bank’s departments will now have its own chief riskofficer The divisional CROs will take a look at all risk types– credit, functional, and compliance– and report straight to Ms Norton, so that risk management“is still centralised and independent”

.

The brand-new chief compliance officer “will have the same scope and responsibility for driving compliance risk management” throughout Wells, she stated, keeping in mind that the …