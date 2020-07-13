Wells Fargo tells employees to delete TikTok from their company devices

In a statement to CNN Business on Monday, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company had identified a “small number of employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application.”

“Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices,” the statement said.

The ban was first reported by The Information . TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Wells Fargo announcement comes at a time of renewed scrutiny of TikTok — including talk of a possible ban from the Trump administration — due to its ties to China. The short-form video app, that has been downloaded 165 million times in america, is owned by the world’s most effective startup, a Chinese company called ByteDance.