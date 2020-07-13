Wells Fargo tells employees to delete TikTok from their company devices

In a statement to CNN Business on Monday, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company had identified a “small number of employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application.”
“Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices,” the statement said.
The ban was first reported by The Information
. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Wells Fargo announcement comes at a time of renewed scrutiny of TikTok — including talk of a possible ban
from the Trump administration — due to its ties to China. The short-form video app, that has been downloaded 165 million times in america, is owned by the world’s most effective startup, a Chinese company called ByteDance.
On Friday, Amazon sent a message to employees to delete TikTok straight away from work phones or risk being cut off from corporate email. But hours later
, Amazon said the email was sent “in error.”
After Amazon sent the initial email on Friday, TikTok told CNN Business it is fully committed to respecting the privacy of its users.
“We’re proud that tens of millions of Americans turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection, including many of the Amazon employees and contractors who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic,” a company spokesperson told CNN.
Separately, the Democratic and Republican national committees warned their staffs
about utilising the app.
US policymakers have previously sounded alarms about the possibility of TikTok to be a threat to security. A key concern, according to politicians including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer along with Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley, could be the possibility that TikTok data could be paid to the Chinese government. US cybersecurity experts say
the reality is more difficult.
TikTok has said that data pertaining to US users is stored in the US rather than subject to Chinese laws. It has additionally hired an American CEO
and could undergo corporate changes
to distance it self from China.