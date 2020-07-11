Wells Fargo reportedly bars employees from using TikTok on company mobile devices

Wells Fargo has reportedly instructed employees who installed TikTok on company devices to eliminate the app, The Information reported. The company said it had “concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices” in a statement to The Information.

It’s the newest company to boost security concerns about employees using the favorite video-sharing app, which hit 2 billion downloads in April. On Friday, Amazon said it sent a contact “in error” to employees asking them to eliminate TikTok from mobile devices with Amazon email addresses. The company later clarified that there had been “no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok.”

TikTok, that is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, was one of several apps recently unveiled to be accessing user clipboard data when running in the back ground. The practice was discovered via a new feature in beta versions of iOS 14, which alerts users when an app copies from the clipboard. TikTok says it has since removed the feature.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week that the Trump administration was “looking at” banning TikTok, even though it’s perhaps not entirely clear how this kind of ban works in practice. Some branches of the US military have already barred the use of TikTok on government-owned devices.

TikTok and Wells Fargo did not instantly respond to requests for comment Saturday.