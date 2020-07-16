Wells Fargo is a hot mess. It has only itself to blame

Wells Fargo is such a mess that it’s having to slash its coveted dividend. During the Great Recession, Wells Fargo was so strong that it absolutely was among the last of the banks to touch its dividend. Today, it’s the first.

“We are responsible for the position we’re in,” the Wells Fargo CEO told analysts Wednesday after detailing what that he called “clearly a very poor quarter for us.”

Wall Street agrees with that assessment. Wells Fargo's share price has collapsed by a staggering 54% this season, far worse than the 35% drop for the KBW Bank Index. Rivals including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are down around 30%.

Wells Fargo is still in the penalty box with the Fed

Banks generate income off the spread between interest charged on loans and what is settled on deposits. Right now, that spread is very narrow, rendering it challenging to make money. One way to outrun low rates is to simply lend more, as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are doing.

But Wells Fargo can’t due to the asset cap. That’s why its net interest income, a key metric of profitability for banks, tumbled 13% quarter-over-quarter. JPMorgan’s, however, dipped only 4%.

Scharf acknowledged these “constraints” have limited the bank’s ability to offset the pain of low rates. But he did not blame the Fed, which has refused to lift the sanctions until Wells Fargo cleans itself up.

“The balance sheet cap exists because leadership failed to both oversee and build the appropriate infrastructure of the company,” Scharf said. “Our financial underperformance is because leadership didn’t make the difficult decisions necessary.”

Wells Fargo has focused on these issues by revamping its corporate risk operation, including by hiring external executives.

Still settling disputes with customers

But it’s not almost the asset cap.

Wells Fargo’s operating losses jumped by $755 million during the 2nd quarter as a result of “increased customer remediation accruals for a variety of matters and higher litigation accruals.”

In other words, the bank is still paying the price because of its history of scandals in the shape of customer refunds and legal settlements.

It’s perhaps not entirely clear which of Wells Fargo’s many controversies these costs relate to.

Asked by CNN Business what the “remediation” refers to, John Shrewsberry, Wells Fargo’s chief financial officer, said throughout a conference call with reporters it’s not directly related to the millions of fake accounts that have been opened.

“It’s a range of things that have been part of our public disclosures the past few years,” that he said.

Shrewsberry said that Wells Fargo’s new management has done a review of outstanding matters and is taking a “more generous view” in favor of clients to “reach a conclusion more quickly.”

It’s striking that not exactly four years after Wells Fargo’s scandals erupted, it’s still trying to resolve disputes with customers.

“I do think the worst is over,” Shrewsberry said. “It should be the end of it from my perspective.”

Wells Fargo’s deep dividend cut

But the pain isn’t over for employees and shareholders.

Wells Fargo expects to slash its dividend by 80% — far more than analysts had anticipated.

“We’re extremely disappointed to take this action and do understand that many rely on this stream of income,” Scharf said throughout the call.

Some fear Wells Fargo’s earnings have eroded so sharply that it will need to take further action. The Fed is requiring banks to limit payouts to a four-quarter average of their net gain.

Brian Kleinhanzl, analyst at KBW, warned customers in a note Tuesday that Wells Fargo’s dividend could shrink further because “there is not much breathing room.”

KBW trimmed its earnings estimates on Wells Fargo, not only for this year but for 2021 and 2022, too. And it warned of “further downside risk” if the asset cap isn’t lifted by now next year. Fed chair Jerome Powell has been highly critical of Wells Fargo.

“The near-term fundamental outlook remains more challenged” for Wells Fargo than its peers, Kleinhanzl wrote.

Here come the work cuts

Not surprisingly, Wells Fargo’s struggles could force some serious belt tightening.

“We’ve been extremely inefficient for too long,” Scharf said.

The Wells Fargo boss said the multiyear cost-cutting effort will begin soon, with a goal of creating the bank as efficient as its peers by slashing around $10 billion of expenses.

Part of that will soon be done by shutting down branches. Wells Fargo listed 5,300 retail branches at the end of the second quarter, down from a peak of 6,300 years back, and that figure could eventually drop to 4,000.

But Shrewsberry, the Wells Fargo CFO, said branches and front-line branch workers are not going to play a “huge part” in the fee cutting because they’re not the absolute most expensive items of the company.

Still, that he acknowledged job cuts are coming.

“A big piece of it will ultimately be people because such a large part of our expense structure is personnel,” Shrewsberry said.

That means Wells Fargo’s financial dilemmas will fundamentally punish employees.