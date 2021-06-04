Wells Fargo initiates coverage of Tesla with equal weight rating
Wells Fargo Analyst, Colin Langan, joins Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss Tesla’s stock, Elon Musk, and Tesla’s long-term future in the market as concerns around material costs and US regulations rise.

