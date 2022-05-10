Eight internationally recognized entomologists from Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have recently arrived in Armenia in cooperation with the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC). They are conducting research at the Caucasus Biodiversity Sanctuary to detect new species of butterflies and insects in Armenia.

Some of the scientists have already been to Armenia, others state that they have always dreamed of visiting Armenia. During the previous visit, unique butterflies were found here, which were managed to be registered in the world treasury. They are impressed by the Armenian hospitality and, of course, by nature.

“It is very interesting for us how the wildlife protection is carried out in Armenia. Here we have found biodiversity, which is difficult to find in Europe. We are glad to be able to help the specialists of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets, to reveal information about the species that exist in the region. “This protection area is like the treasury of Armenia. We do not have such a large area in Germany,” says Professor Hartmut Roverik from Germany. He says that the scientists intend to come to Armenia regularly in different seasons.

Povilas Ivinsky from Lithuania was here 30 years ago, he is interested in how everything has changed in the country. He states that depending on the weather, the animal world changes, and many new species have been found in Armenia.

Apart from scientific research, Bjնrn Sküle from Denmark loves to take photos of insects.

Zdeno Tokar from Slovakia confesses that it was his dream to come to Armenia. He should have come during his student years, but he did not succeed. Has been collecting small butterflies for 45 years, conducting research. He states that as soon as new breeds are discovered, they should understand what name to choose. New species are usually named after the area, after the plant, or after the discoverer and his wife. For example, Nikolay Savenkov from Latvia named one of the butterflies in honor of his wife. The latter states that during the previous visit 10 new species were discovered in Armenia.

At the moment, the work of scientists is continuing, they are full of hope to discover new species, to add them to the international treasury.