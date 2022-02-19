Welfare deception or in whose interests is the reopening of the Armenian-Turkish border? Morning:

Beginning in the previous issue.



It is no less important to remember that according to the 2nd point of the 1991 Constitutional Act on Independence, Azerbaijan declared itself 1918-1920. The legal successor of the Republic of Azerbaijan, under Article 3, stated that the decisions taken by the Soviet Union regarding Azerbaijan are null and void, and relations with the former Soviet republics are regulated by treaties and agreements. Artsakh has never been part of the first Azerbaijani republic. It was given to Azerbaijan in 1921 by the RSD (b) Kav Bureau. by the decision of July 5. I repeat. Artsakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan. The Turks, Azeris and Pashinyan claim the opposite.

Moreover, analyzing the Artsakh talks, Pashinyan claims that back in 2016, Artsakh had lost even the theoretical opportunity to receive any status outside Azerbaijan. Let alone the fact that his statements contradict the solid logic, have nothing to do with reality and distort the roots of the Artsakh issue and the efforts to resolve it. Let’s try to understand why Pashinyan stands from the Azerbaijani position and tries to convince the Armenian society that there is no pro-Armenian solution to the Artsakh issue, there is no sense in continuing to fight for Artsakh and suffer continuous deprivation. What is this, if not the denial of Artsakh and renunciation of the struggle? It is noteworthy that Pashinyan gave one of his interviews only 20 days before the Rubinyan-Kilic meeting, when the date of the meeting was not known yet, and the second interview only 10 days after the meeting. In the first interview, he sent a message to the Turks that he accepts the Turkish demand, and in the second interview, he reaffirmed his position.

However, the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem does not need only Artsakh. This is clear only from the fact that they do not demand direct recognition of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Artsakh, but demand recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. This issue needs to be addressed in a little more detail. With the formation of the Soviet Union, Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan were formed. The administrative border between the former fraternal republics was drawn by a simple logic. The interdependence of the two republics should curb centrifugal aspirations. Of course, the most serious “club” were the national minorities. By handing over Armenian Artsakh and Nakhichevan to Soviet Azerbaijan, the Soviet Union was able to control both Armenia and Azerbaijan. If Armenia wanted to secede from the Soviet Union, it would lose the hopes of reuniting Artsakh and Nakhichevan. If Azerbaijan wanted to become independent, it would be possible to use the Armenians of Artsakh and Nakhichevan against them. By the way, this approach has not been used only in Transcaucasia. The same algorithm was used to draw the administrative borders of the Central Asian republics.

But the evil genius of the Soviet Union, at least in our region, was not satisfied only with the “redistribution” of autonomous formations and historical territories inhabited by ethnic minorities. Other important tools were enclaves and roads (as well as vertical economic integration of vital industries, but that question is beyond the scope of this article). If we look at the geography of the enclaves of Soviet Azerbaijan in Soviet Armenia, a simple pattern will immediately stand out. The roads connecting Armenia with its neighbors passed through them. For example, the road to Iran passed through Tigranashen (formerly Kyark), the main roads leading to Georgia passed again through the Azerbaijani enclaves. In the direction of Ijevan, through the villages of Sofulli and Barkhudarlu, and in the direction of Noyemberyan, through or near the villages of Verin and Nerkin Askipar.

Even the Yerevan-Tbilisi highway operating during the Soviet Union passed through the Azerbaijani Kazakh.

Undoubtedly, all this was not accidental. The geography of the administrative border was not accidental either. Most of the heights controlling roads and border settlements were also located in Soviet Azerbaijan. It must also be noted that over time the most rebellious republics were punished. The Al Lakes region was ceded to Azerbaijan in the early 1920s. Perhaps only Pashinyan did not understand the importance of other lakes. The Arpan rivers that feed Lake Sevan and the Tartar (Trtu) rivers that feed Artsakh start from there.

In addition, Armenia’s dependence on Azerbaijan increased even more in the 1980s, when the Goris-Kapan highway, built by Soviet Armenia and passing through Armenia, began to cross the territory of Soviet Azerbaijan as a result of an incomprehensible change of administrative borders. So, it was not surprising that Armenia was probably the only one of the 15 Soviet republics that combined the struggle for independence with the struggle for the liberation of vital territories.

Unlike the current Armenian authorities, Azerbaijan is well aware of this and forces Armenia to return to the borders drawn in the last years of the Soviet Union. Borders, which will always keep Armenia dependent on Azerbaijan. Here it is appropriate to remember Leo’s famous words. “It is not a homeland, but a grave.” Let us refer again to the constitutional act on the state independence of Azerbaijan and remind that Azerbaijan has not recognized its borders. Why does Pashinyan recognize those borders? Pashinyan justifies his move with the primitive assertion that if there is no border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, then Azeris can enter our territory, because our territory is not clear. It’s funny…

And finally, let’s refer to the last Turkish-Azerbaijani demand-condition, the Zangezur corridor. Although the term “corridor” has been part of our political agenda and vocabulary for the past year, there is no universally recognized definition of it. (Perhaps the most complete definition is given in one of the World Bank publications: Best Practices in Management of International Trade Corridors (Arnold, 2006). At least in front of an internal audience, it declares that it will be an ordinary interstate road and that the Republic of Armenia will maintain its sovereignty over that road. and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic “control over transport communication is carried out by the border guards of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.”

Isn’t it obvious that at this point Armenia is giving up to a third party a part of its sovereignty over the road connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan or even the roads? This is the difference between this “ordinary interstate road” and other “economic and transport routes” in the region to be unblocked. And it is this difference that turns the simple road into a corridor over which Armenia’s sovereignty is limited. So do not lie constantly. The corridor issue was resolved in 2020. by the announcement of November 9, and was reaffirmed in 2021. with the announcement of January 11. Armenia, Azerbaijan provided a land corridor connecting Nakhichevan. It is the same as Turkey establishing a direct land connection with the Turkish world. The centuries-old dream of the Pan-Turkists came true…



The November 9 trilateral statement forced Armenia to provide a corridor to Turkey and Azerbaijan without specifying where it would pass. On January 11, 2021, it became clear that Azerbaijan demanded a corridor through Meghri. (By the way, the Azerbaijani appetite is not limited to Meghri; they talk about several corridors). On December 15 of the same year, it was officially announced that the railway would pass through the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz route.

It is obvious that of all the possible options, this is the least preferred and the most costly for the Armenian side, as it demands the restoration of the 40-kilometer section of the railway in the Meghri section. According to Pashinyan’s estimates, the restoration of the railway will cost about $ 200 million.

Let me remind you that when the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was just beginning, the construction cost of the Kartsakh-Marabda-Tbilisi section was estimated at about $ 200 million, but it cost almost four times more. In order for the train to reach the Russian Federation from Yerevan, it must pass through Nakhichevan, south of the Kashatagh and Hadrut regions of the Artsakh Republic (Araks Valley), reach Baku and the western shore of the Caspian Sea to the Dagestan border and join the Russian railway network. Despite Pashinyan’s claims that any infrastructure project must be economically sound, no economic justification has been provided for this project.



Even a cursory glance at the map of the former Transcaucasian Railway will make it clear that it would be much more beneficial for us to operate the Yerevan-Ijevan-Ghazakh-Gandzak-Baku branch. Theoretically, in order to become a very limited passenger- and cargo transit transit route, we can also talk about the Yerevan-Gyumri-Tbilisi-Gandzak-Baku route.



To be continued

Arthur KHACHATRYAN

ARF member, deputy of the “Hayastan” faction of the RA NA

“Aravot” daily

18.02.2022: