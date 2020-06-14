LARA LETTICE JOHNSON, 26 (born within 1993 to Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler)

Lara was the first youngster born to Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler, within 1993.

Just several weeks right after her parents’ wedding day, Lara – who will be only several years more youthful than Carrie Symonds – was born.

She went to Bedales School – which usually costs £33,000-a:year – in Hampshire and proceeded to study Latin in St Andrews University.

Lara apparently branded the girl father a new ‘selfish b******’ after their split with the girl mother.

She offers previously recently been pictured in public places with her mother and father, including whenever she casted an election with them with a polling train station in Islington, North London, during the London mayoral elections regarding May 2012.

MILO ARTHUR MANLEY, 24 (born in 1995 to Boris Johnson plus Marina Wheeler)

Born within 1995, Milo was Boris Johnson plus Marina Wheeler’s first child.

The 24-year-old had been educated in the £27,000-a-year Westminster School and it is said to be an enthusiastic sportsman.

A 2011 issue associated with his college magazine referred to him since ‘delight to watch’ plus said he or she was ‘without doubt the player associated with the season’ for their football abilities.

Milo studied in London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, away from there within 2014, and may speak Arabic, Russian plus French.

He furthermore worked being an intern within Dubai in men’s publication Esquire Middle East.

After Mr Johnson plus Ms Wheeler separated within 2018, the politician plus Milo had been photographed bringing tea for the Press outdoors his home in Oxfordshire.

Cassia Peaches Johnson, 22 (born in 1997 to Boris Johnson plus Marina Wheeler)

Cassia, believed to have got followed within her dad’s footsteps to be an author, is the youngest girl of Mr Johnson plus Ms Wheeler.

She was born within 1997 and went to Highgate School – which costs £18,000 per year.

During Cassia’s time at the private school she was a student editor of their alumni magazine Cholmeleian.

THEODORE APOLLO JOHNSON 20 (born in 1999 to Boris and Marina Wheeler)

Born in 1999, Theodore is Mr Johnson and his ex:wife Marina Wheeler’s youngest child.

He attended school in London before going to Cambridge University, unlike his father who attended Oxford.

He is listed on LinkedIn as ‘Theodore Johnson-Wheeler’ in a profile which states he started in Cambridge within 2017.

Theodore has also been labelled previously as something of a doppleganger for Mr Johnson, with the same distinctive hair colour plus style.

STEPHANIE MACINTYRE, 11 (born within 2009 to Boris Johnson and Helen Macintyre)

He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Stephanie is allegedly one of two children he fathered as a result of an affair.

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009 – but also mentioned the possibility of a second baby.

The three appeal court judges said: ‘It was not material to the judge’s conclusion whether contraceptive precautions were taken.

‘What was material was that the father’s infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.

‘The judge was entitled to hold that this was of itself reckless behaviour, regardless of whether any contraceptive precautions were taken. ‘

WILFRED LAWRIE NICHOLAS (born in 2020 to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds)

Wilfred was born to Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, on April 29, 2020 after the Prime Minister’s battle with coronavirus.

He was named Wilfred after Mr Johnson’s grandfather and Lawrie after Ms Symonds’ grandfather.

The name Nicholas was given within tribute to the NHS doctors who saved Mr Johnson’s life when he was in intensive care with coronavirus.

A spokesman for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds said: ‘The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy in a London hospital earlier this morning.

‘Both mother plus baby are usually doing very well.’