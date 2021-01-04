8 brokerages have assigned a consensus ‘hold’ rating for the shares of Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT). Moreover, the company had an average price objective of $12.17 for 1 year last year from some of the analysts.

On 4th January, Monday, the firm started from $13.20 in the stock market with the market cap being $1.87 billion. They have a 330 P/E ratio and 1.99 betas. Their lowest in 12 months is $3.17 while the highest in 12 months is $15.78.

Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.32, 2.12, and 6.95. Their 50-day rolling average price is $10.76 along with the 200-day average price being $7.70.

According to the 3rd November report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.07 that topped the $0.01 consensus estimate by $0.08. Their net margin was $0.45% along with a $21.76% equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $298.50 million that surpassed the $271.73 million estimate. Welbilt also had quarterly revenue of 27.3% on an annualized basis.

WBT Stock Undertakings

ValuEngine has promoted the rating for WBT shares to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’. Zacks Research demoted the rating to ‘sell’ from ‘hold’. Barclays raised the price objective of Welbilt to $15 from $13 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. KeyCorp lifted the price objective to $11 from $9 and gave a rating of ‘overweight’. Robert Baird increased the price objective to $17 from $9.

Trust Advisors acquired new holdings in WBT stock and own $988,000 worth of shares. Blair William And Co increased their stake by almost 20.7% in Q2 and own shares priced at $262,000. Wisconsin State Investment Board lifted their position by nearly 14.4% in Q2, owning $2,843,000 worth of shares. NY Bank Mellon Corp lifted their stake by approximately 2.9% and own shares priced at $3,965,000. American Int. Group raised its position by roughly 3.7% in Q2 and owns $486,000 worth of shares. 83.26% of WBT stock is owned by institutional investors.