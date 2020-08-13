WEKEEP X3 Folding Commercial Treadmill Portable Manual Compact Walking Running Machine for Home Gym Workout Electric Desk Treadmills for Small Spaces Treadmills with LED Display



Price: $899.00

Product Description

OVICX Treadmill



Our products pay more attention to the design of the product itself, hoping to bring a safer and more convenient sports experience to users.Getting you back home is the gym.

Product Parameters

Motor Power: 1.5/3.5HP

Product Size: 67.20” x32.68” x 45.28”(L x W x H)

Folded Size: 67.32” x 32.68” x 12.99”(L x W x H)

Running Belt: 17.72” x51.18”

Product Weight: 154.32Ibs

Max Speed: 12.4MPH

Rated Voltage: 110V

Max Weight Capacity: 264.55LBS

Motor

With a gym-level motor, the peak value can reach 3HP. With super heat dissipation system, the continuous running life of the motor can reach 1000-1200 hours.

Intelligent Speed Reduction

Users are free to switch the speed between walk and initial setting. More convenient and safe.

One button control

One button can control everything. Different functions can be achieved by short press, long press and rotation.Easy to operate.

【Gym-standard Motor】Electric treadmill adopts gym-standard motor design. It is durable and equipped with super cooling system. The continuous running life of the motor can reach 1000-1200 hours. The professional running experience is offered.

【Smart decelerate】When you are tired, you can touch the “smart slow down button” and the speed will be slowed down to no speed. When you are rested, you can touch the button again and the speed will be restored to the original speed. It is more convenient and safer to use.

【Two Ways To Get Data】Electric treadmill provide two ways for you to get data. You can observe your sports data in real time through the LED screen. You can also establish a link with the “Fitshow” exercise program on the device via Bluetooth. Allows you to view and record sports data, and share data on social media.

【One-button control】Adopt one – button control design, a button can control everything. Switching on and off, adjusting speed, setting link APP and other operations are all concentrated in this button, and different functions are realized by short press, long press and rotation respectively.

【Damping technology】 The AirCapsules cushioning technology is much better than a normal spring’s foot sense, producing a mild, slow rebound effect that gives better protection to the knees, while reducing noise through the damping system without worrying about disturbing the neighbors.