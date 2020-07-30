Weighted Idea Soft Weighted Blanket with Cover 15 lbs for Adults 48”x72” Grey/Navy Blue Dot (Weighted Blanket + A Duvet Cover)



Price: $69.90

(as of Jul 30,2020 02:48:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Hi, we are Weighted Idea, a company solve your sleep problems with scientific intelligence. We firmly believe that quality sleep matters. Good sleep boosts good mood, make us nicer, warmer and fuzzier. The world would be much brighter, if all of us could have quality sleep.

Convinced of this, Weighted Idea decided to go into weighted blanket industry in 2016, and has helped over 200,000 people improve their sleep quality. we’re so glad to see the idea of weighted blanket became more and more popular. It’s our duty to introduce products with small technology to get you a better and healthier sleep.

Advantages of Weighted Blanket Set



Best Idea for Your Sleep



A: Adjustment Period: Please give 7-10 days for your body to adjust to the blanket before you can experience the full benefits of the product.

B: Smaller Size: A weighted blanket is usually smaller than a traditional blanket of the same size, which could help to concentrate the weight on your body.

C: Hot Sleepers Should Know:The material of our weighted blanket is soft and breathable, which is suitable for all seasons. But hot sleepers may feel hot during warm days due to its weight, so a fan or an AC. is recommended.

D: Care Instructions: We recommend spot clean and flat dry. Frequent wash would damage the structure of the blanket, so we suggest use a duvet cover for the aim of easy cleaning.

E: Cautions: Do not cover your face with the blanket in case of suffocation.

Keep clear of fires, heaters, or any other heat sources.

People with health risks should consult your doctor before using weighted blankets.

Fabric

100% Pure Cotton

100% Pure Cotton

100% Pure Cotton

100 % Bamboo Viscose

Minky

Features

Protect Your Inner Weighted Blanket

Printed Animal Pattern

Fresh Colors

Thermal Regulating

Complete Set

Weight

/

5/7/10 lbs

Multiple Choices

15/20 lbs

Multiple Choices

Color

Multiple Choices

Cute Printed Pattern

Multiple Choices

Multiple Choices

Multiple Choices

Recommend

Soft and Classic

Cute and Comfortable

New Release

Cool and Soft

For All Seasons

GOOD SLEEP – Weighted blanket engineered to be around 10% of your body weight can offer great all-natural sleep for adults and kids by offering the gentle feeling of being hugged in order to encourage deep and restful sleep

HOW TO CHOOSE – For new user, please choose 7% of body weight if worry too heavy. Due to its weight, it’s not necessary to choose oversized blanket. Recommend 48”x72” weighted blanket 15 lbs for twin bed. It not only can be used at sleep, but also can be used while reading

PERFECT FOR YEAR-ROUND – A removable minky duvet cover accompanies every purchase. Use the cover for added warmth during the winter, and remove it to keep cool in the summer. A fan or air conditioner is recommended for HOT SLEEPER IN SUMMER

PREMIUM FABRIC – Weighted Idea removable duvet cover is made of ultra-luxurious minky fabric (super soft) that features our unique pattern for fingers and hands like to feel. Weighted Idea duvet cover can be used as traditional blanket in leisure time

BEST GIFTS – Weighted Idea blanket is a wonderful sleeping gift for ANY HOLIDAYS and ANY OCCASIONS to your loved one. Weighted Idea wants our customers to be 100% happy. If you have any problem, please contact us freely. We will make it right for you