Weighted Idea Cooling Removable Duvet Cover 48”x78” for Weighted Blanket (100% Natural Cotton, Light Grey)

Hi, we are Weighted Idea, a company who devoted ourselves to solving your sleep problems with small intelligence. We firmly believe that quality sleep matters. Good sleep boosts good mood, make us nicer, warmer and fuzzier. The world would be much brighter, if all of us could have quality sleep.

Convinced of this, Weighted Idea decided to go into weighted blanket industry in 2016. We’re so glad to see the idea of weighted blanket became more and more popular. It’s our duty to introduce products with small technology to get you a better and healthier sleep.

A: Adjustment Period: Please give 7-10 days for your body to adjust to the blanket before you can experience the full benefits of the product.

B: Smaller Size: A weighted blanket is usually smaller than a traditional blanket of the same size, which could help to concentrate the weight on your body.

C: Hot Sleepers Should Know:The material of our weighted blanket is soft and breathable, which is suitable for all seasons. But hot sleepers may feel hot during warm days due to its weight, so a fan or an AC. is recommended.

D: Care Instructions: We recommend spot clean and flat dry. Frequent wash would damage the structure of the blanket, so we suggest use a duvet cover for the aim of easy cleaning.

E: Cautions: Do not cover your face with the blanket in case of suffocation.

Keep clear of fires, heaters, or any other heat sources.

People with health risks should consult your doctor before using weighted blankets.

Fabric

100% Pure Cotton

100% Pure Cotton

100% Pure Cotton

100 % Bamboo Viscose

Minky

Features

Protect Your Inner Weighted Blanket

Printed Animal Pattern

Fresh Colors

Thermal Regulating

Complete Set

Weight

/

5/7/10 lbs

Multiple Choices

15/20 lbs

Multiple Choices

Color

Multiple Choices

Cute Printed Pattern

Multiple Choices

Multiple Choices

Multiple Choices

Recommend

Soft and Classic

Cute and Comfortable

New Release

Cool and Soft

For All Seasons

Cozy Material: Weighted Idea Duvet Cover is made of 100% Natural Cotton, which is ultra soft & smooth like baby skin. The fabric is much more breathable and natural to body

Suitable Size: This is a duvet cover for 48”x78” sized WEIGHTED IDEA weighted blanket. There are 8 ties inside to be used to attach the weighted blanket avoid your blanket slide around within the cover

Highly Recommended : A Removable Duvet Cover is Highly Recommended for Easier Cleaning. Protect and extend value life of your weighted blanket. Weighted Idea duvet cover can be used as traditional blanket in leisure time.

Care Instructions: Weighted Idea Duvet Cover is machine-washable on a low, gentle setting, air dry

Customer Service: Weighted Idea wants our customers to be happy. If you have any problem, please contact us freely. We will make it right for you