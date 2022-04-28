People go on a variety of diets to lose weight, but you should know that any diet must be stopped in time, otherwise it will harm the body instead of benefiting it.

How to understand when a special diet ceases to be effective, when it is necessary to stop?

First of all, remember that following a slimming diet does not mean starving. To be viable, a person must get the vitamins he needs, even in the process of losing weight. When you feel that you feel worse, which in turn means that the body does not receive the necessary nutrients, then it is time to give up the diet for at least some time.



Here are some signs that you need to stop dieting ․

– Decreased strength, weakness, fatigue, drowsiness

– Frequent headaches

– Unceasing feeling of cold, chill

– Metabolic disorders: diarrhea or constipation

– Bad breath

– Fractures of nails and hair

– Redness of the skin, especially around the cheeks and nose

These are the main, growing signs, but it should be remembered that when following this or that diet, the body does not receive the necessary vitamins and minerals, their lack weakens the immune system, the body becomes vulnerable, unable to resist infections.

Another possible circumstance ․ When at some point the diet no longer helps to get rid of excess weight, the weight remains the same, then the body has adapted to the conditions dictated to it; the other does not react to them as you expected. In that case, it is necessary to take a break for at least some time.

If instead of the 10 or 15 kilograms you dreamed of, you got rid of only 5 or 7, that is, you do not succeed in achieving the final goal, then it is necessary to include in the diet a limited amount of the types of food that you have given up. In a few weeks you can return to the slimming diet.

Why is it dangerous to follow a slimming diet for a very long time and stay half-hungry? Malnutrition weakens the body; Metabolism slows down, the organism is constantly in a state of stress.



As a result of all this, the immunity weakens, a number of diseases and problems arise ․

– Osteoporosis

– Decreased sexual desire

– gastric ulcer այլ other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract

– Chronic fatigue

– Nervous system disorders

– Hair loss



How to properly abandon the diet?

Immediately after making the decision to give up a slimming diet, you should not start eating your favorite sweets or snacks, which you have been giving up for a long time, immediately and in large quantities. Favorite foods should be gradually and wisely included in the diet, eat often during the day, but in small quantities, 4-6 times a day, if possible, count the calories so that the change is not abrupt, the body is not exposed to additional stress. After giving up the diet, it is right to increase the daily caloric content of food by 50-100 kcal during the first week, by 100 kcal during the second week, include useful food in the diet, do not forget about boiled meat and dairy products.



And we must rememberNo matter what diet a person chooses, no matter how consistent he uses it, he will not be able to achieve the dream result without physical activity – sports, exercise. If running and walking a lot are contraindicated, you can choose light exercises. The body must be active during the day, a sedentary lifestyle and special diets are incompatible.

Tempting ads for the “miracles” of this or that diet should be approached a little critically ․ Promises to lose a lot of weight in a short period of time are often unfulfilled. Professional nutritionists always recommend losing weight slowly, no more than 3-4 kilograms a month, and preparing for the weight loss process in advance, because during that time a person drastically changes his lifestyle.

