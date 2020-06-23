Weight issues increase chances of developing dementia by more than 30%, research suggests 

Being obese in your fifties could notably raise the risk of developing dementia, research has found.

Obesity increased the chances of developing the condition by nearly a third compared to those of a healthier weight.

The risk was even higher for women with bulging waistlines, according to researchers from University College London.

Experts have warned the UK is facing a dementia timebomb unless we do more to tackle obesity.

Scientists analysed data from 6,582 individuals who were part of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, a database of over-50s in England which stores information regarding health, wellbeing and economic circumstances in a number of time periods.

Compared with those with a ‘normal’ human anatomy mass index of between 18.5 and 24.9, the team found people whose BMI was 30 or more at the start of the study period had a 31 percent greater risk of dementia at the average of 11 years later.

This risk was highest of all in women with abdominal obesity, measured using waist circumference.

These women had a 39 per cent increased risk of dementia when compared with those who measured within a normal range. No difference was found in men.

When BMI and waist circumference were combined, both obese men and women had a 28 per cent greater risk.

Researchers suggest obesity can subscribe to the accumulation of amyloid proteins or lesions in the brain, accountable for some types of dementia (file photo)

The researchers suggest adopting healthiest lifestyles, such as for example following a Mediterranean diet and exercising more – could significantly decrease the burden of the illness.

Inflammatory bowel disease doubles the chance of dementia People who suffer a common gut condition have double the chance of dementia of the overall population, research has found. Those with inflammatory bowel illness (IBD), including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, will also be likely to be clinically determined to have dementia earlier in the day in their lives. The Taiwanese researchers said there’s increasing evidence supporting ‘reciprocal communication’ between the gut and central nervous system in illness. Using a national Taiwanese database, researchers compared 1,742 IBD patients to more than 17,000 people without it over 16 years. Just 1.4 percent of people in the control group developed dementia compared with 5.5 percent of patients with IBD. After taking account of potentially influential facets, those with IBD were more than two times as likely to develop dementia.

Professor Andrew Steptoe, director of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing said: ‘Dementia is one of the major health challenges of the 21st century that could threaten successful aging of the population.’

He added: ‘By identifying factors that may raise dementia risk that are influenced by lifestyle factors, we hope that a substantial portion… of dementia cases can be prevented through public health interventions.’

Britain’s spiralling obesity crisis means two in three adults and something in three children are now actually overweight or obese.

Researchers suggest obesity can contribute to the accumulation of amyloid proteins or lesions in mental performance, responsible for some types of dementia.

It may also damage bloodstream in mental performance, which in turn results in the death of brain cells, causing different parts of mental performance to shrink.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, suggest dementia is the latest in an extended line of health problems connected to obesity, with soaring rates of cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease also blamed on excess pounds.

Lead author Dr Dorina Cadar, of UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: ‘These findings provide new evidence that obesity may have essential implications in terms of dementia risk.

‘Both BMI and waist circumference status should really be monitored in order to avoid metabolic or vascular complications.’

Fiona Carragher, of the Alzheimer’s Society said: ‘Keeping active, eating well and looking after your heart health are all important steps towards reducing the risk of developing dementia later in life.’