Wehrlein replaces Jani at Porsche Formula E team

Wehrlein relocated to Formula E in the 2018/19 season with Mahindra, scoring a lead and a podium surface in his launching season en path to 12 th in the chauffeurs’ champion.

He stuck with Mahindra for a 2nd season in 2019/20, however stepped down from his seat prior to the last 6 races of the season in Berlin.

The German motorist was extensively anticipated to sign up with Porsche for the Weissach producer’s 2nd season in Formula E, and the relocation was formally revealed on Friday, simply over 12 hours after the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

Wehrlein will team up with Andre Lotterer, who has actually been maintained for a 2nd project after being hired from DS Techeetah, changing Jani.

He signs up with Porsche after a remarkable profession that consists of winning the 2015 DTM title with Mercedes and a two-year stint in Formula 1 with Manor and Sauber in 2016-2017

“It is a great honour for me to represent Porsche in the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” Wehrlein stated.

” I have actually constantly followed the brand name’s distinct motorsport history. I have substantial regard for the famous Porsche success story. Now, to line up as a works motorist for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is a wonderful chance.

” I wish to thank everybody at Porsche for this remarkable chance and for relying on my …