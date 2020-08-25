WEELOLOE 1100W Folding Treadmill with Device Holder, Shock Absorption and Incline



Price: $249.90

(as of Aug 25,2020 16:35:56 UTC – Details)





【Perfect Drives】2. 0 peak HPS drive system provides speeds of 1-12 Km/h along.

【Good Load Bearing】 Designed for a max user weight of 220 lbs. With 40L x 14W inches of running surface.

【Easy folding design】 Easy folding mechanism and soft drop system helps you unfold your treadmill safely and hands free.

【Versatile Fitness Running】 Handrail controls allow you to control speed, start and stop. Pause function-Press the stop button once to stop the belt and pause your run while keeping your current data and running stats intact.

【Complete hardware facilities】 12 Built-in workout programs with large LCD displays time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse. Convenient smart phone / tablet holder is included to fit different devices.