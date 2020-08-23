Weekly poll: under-screen cameras are nearly here, but are they better than flip-up cams?

About a year ago we asked you to weigh in on the under-screen vs. flip-up video camera argument. Under- screen cameras won a definite success, nevertheless due to technological obstacles they are yet to make their methods to mobile phones.

That must alter quickly as ZTE will reveal the Axon 20 5G on September 1, which will be the very first phone to take these undetectable cameras past the model phase. We have actually seen renders and it does look quite cool.





ZTE Axon 20 5G teaser images

However, Asus likewise published a teaser of a phone with an unblemished screen– the Zenfone 7 will utilize a flip up system to turn the rear video camera into a front-facing position, similar to the Zenfone 6 did.

The issue with under-screen cameras was image quality. A Xiaomi VP described that it’s tough to match the image quality used by standard cameras when the lens needs to peer through the thick matrix of pixels of the screen. Presumably ZTE has actually discovered an option, but even if it matches the quality of a normal selfie video camera, it would still lag the Asus.







Asus Zenfone 7 teaser • the Zenfone 6 with its video camera turned up

The Zenfone 7 is anticipated to include a 64MP Sony IMX686 image sensing unit (1/1.72″, 0.8 µm pixels prior to binning). And that video camera will be helped by an LED flash and a 3D ToF sensing unit. Last year the …