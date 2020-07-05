Weekly poll review: iOS 14 is a solid upgrade, might even get some to switch

Last week’s poll implies that iOS 14 is a solid upgrade – one in four voters think it will enable them to carry on happily utilizing their current iPhone, another one in five are searching forward to upgrade to the iPhone 12 to get the OS in its most useful form.

New in iOS 14: Home screen widgets • App library • Enhanced privacy • iMessage improvements

Of course, Apple does not have any phones in the sub-$400 mid-ranger market, barring second-hand units, while Android makers offer some really impressive phones because range. Owners of such Androids see no reason to pay a premium for iOS.

Also, many believe that iOS is still trailing Android, specially when it comes to customization. And it’s true, it took 14 versions for Apple to let you pick your browser app. So if your Android UI looks nothing beats the stock installation, iOS 14 is not for you personally.

If you value privacy and long term pc software support, however, iOS has several new features which will make former Android users feel in the home.