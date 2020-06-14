Weekly poll results: vivo X50 Pro+ wins over the fans as it didn’t underestimate the chipset

Last weeks poll is a good exemplory case of the appeal that cutting-edge flagships have. The vivo X50 Pro+ won hands-down  being the only 1 with a flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865, undoubtedly made an impact. The 120Hz refresh rate certainly helped as well.

And lets remember that the plus model is the first phone to use the Samsung ISOCELL GN1  a large 1/1.3 sensor thats optimized for low-light shooting. It has an indigenous pixel size of 1.2µm, which grows to 2.4µm as a result of the Tetracell technology (i.e. the Quad Bayer filter).

The vivo X50 Pro suffered a surprising defeat  its gimbal camera is unique and eye catching, but it couldnt carry the phone to victory all by it self. Maybe vivo should consider a version of the phone with a flagship chipset, marrying the gimbal camera by having an S865 is actually a winning recipe. Or maybe reviews will show that the gimbal camera is a must-have feature for the next phone, we’ll see.

Finally, the vivo X50 might not have the camera chops of the other two, but it makes for a good mid-ranger. Its based on the same platform as the Pro, but the 6.56 90Hz AMOLED screen is flat, which attracts some.

Ultimately, those trying to find cutting edge tech wont accept halfway solutions  if the phone has a top shelf camera, manufacturers should make sure it has a top shelf chipset to match.