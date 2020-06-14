Weekly poll results: vivo X50 Pro+ wins over the fans as it didn’t underestimate the chipset

Last weeks poll is a good exemplory case of the appeal that cutting-edge flagships have. The vivo X50 Pro+ won hands-down being the only 1 with a flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865, undoubtedly made an impact. The 120Hz refresh rate certainly helped as well.
And lets remember that the plus model is the first phone to use the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 a large 1/1.3 sensor thats optimized for low-light shooting. It has an indigenous pixel size of 1.2µm, which grows to 2.4µm as a result of the Tetracell technology (i.e. the Quad Bayer filter).
The vivo X50 Pro suffered a surprising defeat its gimbal camera is unique and eye catching, but it couldnt carry the phone to victory all by it self. Maybe vivo should consider a version of the phone with a flagship chipset, marrying the gimbal camera by having an S865 is actually a winning recipe. Or maybe reviews will show that the gimbal camera is a must-have feature for the next phone, we’ll see.
Finally, the vivo X50 might not have the camera chops of the other two, but it makes for a good mid-ranger. Its based on the same platform as the Pro, but the 6.56 90Hz AMOLED screen is flat, which attracts some.
Ultimately, those trying to find cutting edge tech wont accept halfway solutions if the phone has a top shelf camera, manufacturers should make sure it has a top shelf chipset to match.