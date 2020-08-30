Weekly poll results: under-display cameras are exciting, never mind potential downsides

Last week’s poll reveals that the image quality of selfies is not a top priority– rather many people choose a sleek-looking, water resistant phone. 75% of citizens favored under-display cameras while just 25% chose the flip-up style.

Durability actually showed to be an essential issue, beyond simply water resistance. Many are still not encouraged that the flip-up system will last the life time of the phone. Also, the system does use up a lot more volume.

Asus declares the Zenfone 7 motor has more than double the torque of in 2015’s design which the flip up can stand up to 35 kg pressing it forward. And Asus discovered enough space for a 5,000 mAh battery. And note that the cam modules themselves are completely basic, so there aren’t any sacrifices in regards to image quality – in reality its perhaps the very best selfie setup around this side of theHuawei Mate Xs

In contrast, very first generation items generally have some rough corners– and when ZTE reveals its phone with an under-display camera, it will be the really first of its kind. As with the Zenfone, real life tests are the only method to understand what you’re obtaining into when purchasing among these phones.

This isn’t the very first time that under-display cameras showed to be the most popular alternative. There is undoubtedly a cool aspect to …