Weekly poll results: the upgrade cycle extends as people keep their old phones longer

When we asked you 2 yrs ago, almost every other person said they keep their phone for two years before purchasing a new one. Last week we asked the same task, but got a very different answer. The two-year upgrade cycle continues to be quite popular, 1 in 3 practice it, but it finished up in 2nd place by the slimmest margin.

Most people now aspire to keep their phone for three years. It seems that once you locate a phone you might be happy with, there’s no strong urge to cover more money for the latest and greatest. Part of the is due to rising prices, smartphone trends play a role in it as well (many are still bitter about the removal of the 3.5 mm headphone jack, for example).

Last week’s poll

Three years is just a fine period indeed, it’s how long most Android phones are supported for – two years of OS updates and still another year of security patches is the usual agreement. Also, when using an older Android version is okay, phone batteries start showing their age after 2-3 years.

Far fewer people obtain a new phone every year – that option was plumped for by 20% of voters in the old poll, and 11% in the new one. The quantity of people who upgrade many times a year has brought a dip, but that group isn’t very price-sensitive, so the drop is significantly smaller.

On the other extreme are people who think even 36 months is too short – 1 in 5 say they will keep their phone for at the least four years. For them, the developments in mobile cameras, batteries and charging tech are alluring, however, not enough to ditch the old phone.



Poll results from 2018

Waiting a little longer allows tech to mature (e.g. 5G modems) also to become obtainable in mid-range models (e.g. periscope cams). Of course, by that point some other hot new technology will have emerged to keep the upgrade treadmill going.