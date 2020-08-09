Weekly poll results: the Oppo Reno4 Pro fails to impress

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has actually landed– with a thud. Last week’s poll reveals that the phone can not draw purchasers far from likewise priced rivals.

What failed? The brief response would be“the Nord happened” For the very same cost, it uses the much better chipset (S765), a better to stock OS and 5G connection (for those who care). It’s behind on charging speed, nevertheless.

Still, while 65 W charging is uncommon in this cost variety, it wasn’t sufficient to keep the Reno 4 Pro afloat. We saw something comparable in the Poco M2 Pro poll– individuals like quick charging, however it’s a secondary issue to having a great chipset, strong cam hardware and the best screen (and Snapdragon 720 G is absolutely not the best chispet in the public’s eye).

Anyway, it’s not simply theNord There are mid-range designs from Xiaomi, Realme and others that provide a more attractive plan. A tremendous 80% of citizens state there are much better options out there.

Only 15% protected the Reno 4 Pro as a great worth for cash phone. That’s still a much warmer welcome than the vanilla Oppo Reno 4 gotten.

The Reno 10 x zoom was fantastic, however ever since the Reno lineup might have lost its method. It’s time for Oppo to return to the drawing board – or a minimum of tap the Find group for concepts of what the Renos ought to do next.