Weekly poll results: the LG Velvet can have a bright future, but the price needs to come down

LG might have a sleeper appeal its hands– the agreement from recently’s poll is that the LG Velvet can have a bright future, though extremely couple of individuals believe that the business obtained the rates right. KRW 900,000 ($735/ $680) is what the LG G9 need to set you back as well as this is doing not have a couple of a lot of attributes to be a G-series gadget.

And at this moment we ‘re not exactly sure that individuals would certainly pay G9 cash for a real G9 (if it ever before appears), LG truly needs a win right here. And it can have it, but it needs to decrease the price.

The tough (yet streamlined) body, spacious AMOLED display screen, 5G connection as well as optional Dual Screen device develop a strong structure for this phone. The 48 MP video camera with OIS as well as battery with 30 W quickly billing are terrific also, but they are not the ideal attributes on the phone.

The Wacom stylus pen assistance is distinct in LG’s schedule as well as the just appropriate choice to Samsung’s Note phones. But none of the Notes have a MIL-STD-810 G qualification, couple of phones do. These can be the includes that thrust the Velvet to a effective launch.

However, LG needs to advise itself that it isn’t Apple as well as couple of would certainly pay $700+ for a phone without a front runner chipset as well as a run-of-the- mill 1080 p 60 Hz display screen.