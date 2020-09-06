Weekly poll results: the Asus Zenfone 7 pair is off to a good start

Last week’s poll reveals that Asus has a possible hit on its hands with the Zenfone 7 andZenfone 7 Pro Over 80% of individuals cast a favorable vote with the majority of those who voted versus did so because Asus removed the 3.5 mm earphone jack.

Of the favorable votes, lots of believe that the costs are too expensive. The vanilla design expenses EUR700 in Europe, the Pro is EUR800. For contrast, the 2 previous designs (Zenfone 5z and 6) both gone for EUR500, regardless of likewise loading the leading Snapdragon chipset of their day.

There are no prepare for a North American launch, presently, no word on when the phones will show up in India either.

Even though the Zenfone 7 Pro is EUR100 more pricey, it was still the more popular design of the 2– it won the appeal race with a 2:1 benefit. It gets the quicker Snapdragon 865+ chipset with more RAM/storage in addition to OIS for its broad and tele cams. For lots of, that totally validates the EUR100 premium.

By the method, considering that beginning the poll, we finished our evaluation of the Pro design. You can see how it carries out versus the its video gaming brother or sister, the ROG Phone 3 and the quality of the brand-new video camera setup. We likewise have a video review up.