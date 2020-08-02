Weekly poll results: OnePlus Nord fails to live up to the hype

The hype train has actually left the station, however it’s not headed towards record sales– recently’s poll reveals that One Plus might have exaggerated it with promo of the Nord as the phone does not live up to the expectations of half of citizens.

Everyone appears to have their own problem with the gadget– it’s not a totally initial style, the cam setup might have been much better, there is no 3.5 mm earphone jack, it’s too huge and so on.

One in 3 more than happy with the Nord as it is and maybe that will suffice to hit the business’s sales targets. Otherwise this “new beginning” that One Plus has actually been promoting will end like last time.

Interestingly, extremely couple of individuals have an interest in waiting on a possible T upgrade. Compare that to the One Plus 8 poll where 21% of citizens stated they’ll await the 8T (and 53% simply stated that the 7T is much better).

Even the guarantee of a less expensive variation, the INR 25,000 design that will introduce in India this September, wasn’t especially popular. So, the cost isn’t the problem, however rather what you get for your cash.