Weekly poll: Redmi 9 does more than the Redmi 8, but costs more too – is it worth it?

The Redmi phones  maybe not Redmi Note, not Redmi K, just the base series  is the baseline for Xiaomi phones, a distillation of the most significant features wrapped up within an affordable package.

By their affordable nature, they move slightly behind the times, but the Redmi 9 is still an important upgrade over what came before it. For starters, the screen now has 1080p+ resolution, no more slumming it with 720p+. Also, the diagonal was adjusted to 6.53 (up from 6.22) to make better use of the higher pixel count.

Powerful chipsets have proven their ability to attract potential buyers, so the Redmi ditches the entry-level Snapdragon in favor of a MediaTek Helio G80. The G-series is gaming-oriented although the Mali-G52 MC2 is hardly a beast, it still has more than twice the computing power of the old Adreno 505.

The CPU has two Cortex-A75 cores, which deliver a significant boost in single-core performance (the small A55 cores got a speed boost too).



Note: real life performance gains will be smaller, but still notable

Xiaomi kept the memory setup the identical to before  3GB of RAM and 32GB storage as base, 4/64GB being an option. Its a standard eMMC 5.1 storage were looking at here and theres a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding it.

The Redmi 8 technically had a dual camera, but since the 2nd module was a depth sensor, you truly only had one cam. The Redmi 9 corrects that with a quad camera setup (and yes, one of the modules is still a depth sensor).

The main camera has a 13MP sensor, which feels like a downgrade. It has 1.1 µm pixels and sits behind a relatively dark lens by having an f/2.2 aperture  compare that to the 12MP sensor on the old phone with 1.4µm pixels, Dual Pixel AF and f/1.8 aperture.

However, the new phone packs an 8MP ultrawide (118°) camera and a 5MP macro camera, offering more flexibility. Video recording is still capped at [email protected], theres isnt a good 60fps option (even though the chipset supports it).

The battery has essentially the same capacity as before, 5,020 mAh. It supports 18W charging, but the retail package features a regular 10W charger, when you want fast charging, youll have to obtain a separate power brick. This was the situation with the previous model too, so no improvement here.

The Redmi 9 is coming in at 150/$140 (for the 3/32GB model) while the Redmi 8 started at $112 or so. Are the more powerful chipset and higher res screen worth it? Or are you currently sad to see a solid entry-level device get more expensive with no good reason?