Weekly poll: Redmi 9 does more than the Redmi 8, but costs more too – is it worth it?

The Redmi phones maybe not Redmi Note, not Redmi K, just the base series is the baseline for Xiaomi phones, a distillation of the most significant features wrapped up within an affordable package.
By their affordable nature, they move slightly behind the times, but the Redmi 9 is still an important upgrade over what came before it. For starters, the screen now has 1080p+ resolution, no more slumming it with 720p+. Also, the diagonal was adjusted to 6.53 (up from 6.22) to make better use of the higher pixel count.
Powerful chipsets have proven their ability to attract potential buyers, so the Redmi ditches the entry-level Snapdragon in favor of a MediaTek Helio G80. The G-series is gaming-oriented although the Mali-G52 MC2 is hardly a beast, it still has more than twice the computing power of the old Adreno 505.
The CPU has two Cortex-A75 cores, which deliver a significant boost in single-core performance (the small A55 cores got a speed boost too).
Note: real life performance gains will be smaller, but still notable
Xiaomi kept the memory setup the identical to before 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage as base, 4/64GB being an option. Its a standard eMMC 5.1 storage were looking at here and theres a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding it.
The Redmi 8 technically had a dual camera, but since the 2nd module was a depth sensor, you truly only had one cam. The Redmi 9 corrects that with a quad camera setup (and yes, one of the modules is still a depth sensor).
The main camera has a 13MP sensor, which feels like a downgrade. It has 1.1 µm pixels and sits behind a relatively dark lens by having an f/2.2 aperture compare that to the 12MP sensor on the old phone with 1.4µm pixels, Dual Pixel AF and f/1.8 aperture.
However, the new phone packs an 8MP ultrawide (118°) camera and a 5MP macro camera, offering more flexibility. Video recording is still capped at [email protected], theres isnt a good 60fps option (even though the chipset supports it).
The battery has essentially the same capacity as before, 5,020 mAh. It supports 18W charging, but the retail package features a regular 10W charger, when you want fast charging, youll have to obtain a separate power brick. This was the situation with the previous model too, so no improvement here.
The Redmi 9 is coming in at 150/$140 (for the 3/32GB model) while the Redmi 8 started at $112 or so. Are the more powerful chipset and higher res screen worth it? Or are you currently sad to see a solid entry-level device get more expensive with no good reason?