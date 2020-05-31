Weekly poll: is the Realme X3 SuperZoom the right one for you?

Could it’s? A periscope digital camera on a 500 telephone that will probably be accessible in Europe, slightly than China-exclusive? The Realme X3 SuperZoom makes {that a} actuality and reveals that the model is critical about getting a foothold on the Old Continent.

The periscope lens has 122mm focal size, thats 5x magnification in comparison with the primary digital camera. Speaking of, the 64MP primary cam assists in capturing as much as 60x hybrid zoom pictures. The telephone additionally boasts two 8MP ultrawide cameras, one on the entrance and one on the again (the primary selfie cam is a 32MP shooter).

While this telephone is all about the digital camera, it actually goes all out to supply a premium expertise. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.zero storage are arduous to beat at this worth level (once more, fashions with a wider availability).

The Snapdragon 855+ chipset is an attention-grabbing selection. Realme opted out of 5G, leaving that to the X50 Pro 5G, which is additionally accessible in Europe. Anyway, the 855+ is quicker than the 700-series Snapdragons (particularly in the GPU division) and doesnt value as a lot as the 865  we want extra corporations would do that.

The 6.57 display screen with 1080p+ decision is an LCD as a substitute of an OLED, a disappointment to some, a plus for others. The 120Hz refresh price places it in a reasonably elite membership, nonetheless, so its a win both manner.













Realme X3 SuperZoom in Arctic White and Glacier Blue

Lets have a look at the competitors. Huawei has the P30 Pro New Edition, which additionally has a 5x periscope lens and a 2019 flagship chipset. But despite the fact that the {hardware} is a yr outdated, it’ll value 750 at launch.

The Poco F2 Pro matches the Realme at 500 and it does get the Snapdragon 865 with 5G and AMOLED display screen. The refresh price is 60Hz solely, although, and the 5MP 50mm zoom digital camera actually cant get near the SuperZoom digital camera.

Xiaomi will doubtlessly supply some competitors with the Mi 10 Youth, which is rumored to get a European launch sooner or later, however Realme beat it to the punch. Theres additionally the Honor 30, however the possibilities of that leaving China are fairly low at the second.

Finally, Oppos personal X50 Pro 5G begins at 600. That doesnt sound far more costly than the X3, however take into account that the base configuration will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and the zoom digital camera tops out at 2x.