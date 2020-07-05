Weekly poll: how often do you change phones?

In a poll we conducted a little over couple of years ago most people stated that they upgrade their phone every two years. Well, did you? Especially now that 5G connectivity, periscope cameras, high refresh rate screens and blazing fast charging have grown to be commonplace.

The adoption of these new cutting edge technologies has a downside – premium phones rarely go under $1,000. That said, the quality of mid-range phones went up notably with many now offering near-flagship specs.

They do have 90Hz as well as 120Hz screens (some of these OLED), fast charging etc. Even 5G modems and periscope cams – why would you want a flagship, then? It’s nothing like they have more major OS upgrades. Well, some of them do, but for many Androids over the age of 2 years a security patch is the best they could hope for.

Still, 5G coverage is only going to expand, developers will release more games that support more than 60 fps, faster charging never gets old and so on. These new developments future-proof the telephone, even if they could seem not useful today.













Various new technologies wanting to tempt you to upgrade sooner

iPhones are far better in terms of upgrades, the iPhone 6s is turning five years old in September and it surely will get the latest iOS. However, they have their particular downsides – the first 5G phones and first 120Hz screens is only going to arrive this season. But we still probably won’t see high zoom cameras or sensors above 12 MP. Plus, you can ignore fast charging that’s above the minimum to deserve that name.

The way we see it, you will find two reasons to buy a fresh phone (not counting losing or breaking your current one). First, your old handset is showing its age in terms of hardware, software or both. Second, technological progress enabled features that weren’t possible when you bought your phone and now it’s something you want.

So, how long will you keep carefully the next phone you buy? Or if you bought one only recently, how long will you put it to use? Also, drop a line in the comments together with your reasons for upgrading.