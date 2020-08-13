Weekly jobless claims dipped below 1 million for the first time since March. But the numbers still aren’t pretty

In a pandemic, any incremental improvement is something of a relief. But taking a step back, the numbers are still staggering.

On Thursday, the Department of Labor said that weekly initial jobless claims were 963,000 for the week ending August 8—down 228,000 from last week’s revised level, and, perhaps most importantly, below the one million mark for the first time in 20 weeks.

While the numbers are certainly better, “It’s just a testament to how far we’ve fallen. These numbers are bad, there’s no getting around it,” Edward Jones’ Nela Richardson states. “The economy isn’t creating new jobs, it’s just recouping these jobs that were lost.”

Indeed, Richardson is wary: “One week does not mark a trend, so that’s the first caution. The four-week moving average also went down, so that feels like some good news,” she tells Fortune. “I am concerned, though … that the momentum in the job market is losing steam, so that’s what I want to watch out for to make sure that momentum continues and that the claims, which suggests temporary layoffs, stay temporary.”

Indeed, fall is quickly approaching, and with it so is “the risk that the outbreak could see another economically damaging spike, as people resume more indoor activities and some school students…

Read The Full Article