Weekend weather: Tornadoes are forecast for the second weekend in a row across the South

Southern states from Texas to the Carolinas are in danger for extra tornadoes this weekend.

“It will probably feel a bit like deja vu to residents in the Southeast, with another enhanced threat for severe weather this Sunday,” stated CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

The area will begin to see thunderstorms forming on Saturday afternoon. The foremost menace will probably be hail, with a low probability for tornadoes.

“A few strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday, much like last weekend over Texas and Arkansas,” stated CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. “But the main event will take place on Sunday.”

Storms are more likely to start early Sunday morning in Mississippi and Alabama. Initially, the foremost danger will probably be hail. But the storms are anticipated to develop extra extreme by way of the day.

By afternoon, the major system will push out of Texas and thru the Southeast. States hid onerous by final week’s storms are significantly susceptible, stated Miller. They embrace Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Places like Southern Mississippi — which noticed two long-track tornadoes, 68 miles and 82.5 miles lengthy — will as soon as once more be in the path of the storms.

Residents ought to count on hail the dimension of tennis balls, damaging winds as much as 70 mph, and tornadoes to proceed by way of the night and into Monday morning.

“While unusual to see nearly identical-looking threats exactly one week apart, this is the peak time of year for severe weather and tornadoes across the southern US, especially in the area called ‘Dixie Alley,’ ” Miller stated.

The space, like “Tornado Alley” in the Plains, traditionally produces tornadoes as the seasons change. Dixie Alley is extra harmful due to inhabitants density and lots of of those storms producing nighttime tornadoes.

This is why it is important to have a solution to obtain alerts about tornadoes in your space, even whereas sleeping.

Flooding can be probably

The storms are additionally anticipated to convey heavy rain and doable flooding.

“There has been an increasing signal for a widespread heavy rain event,” the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) stated Friday.

An estimated three to six inches may fall from the Lower Mississippi Delta to parts of the Southern Appalachians, with even increased quantities in some areas.

With back-to-back weekends of rain, flash flooding is feasible in areas — like the Tennessee River Valley — that are already saturated.

“The past seven days have been 400 to 600+ percent of normal in the Tennessee Valley,” stated the WPC.

Over elements of Mississippi and Louisiana, extreme rainfall is probably going, the WPC stated, together with speedy runoff, city ponding and

flooding.