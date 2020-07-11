Weekend weather: High temperatures are scorching much of the south this weekend

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 106 degrees Fahrenheit in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and cities further west could see temperatures hit 120 degrees.

This high temperature can turn lethal, and local officials are urging individuals to take the risk seriously.

In the Southwest, heat is expected to hit near-record highs. Tuscon, Arizona, can expect a top of 113 degrees on Sunday, and Phoenix may possibly reach 116. Las Vegas is forecast to reach 110, and Death Valley might find a high of 116 this weekend.

A heat advisory covers most of Texas, virtually all of Louisiana and large swaths of Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Albuquerque is likely to reach 101 degrees on Saturday, and Oklahoma City is forecast to hit 106 degrees.

In the Southeast, temperatures will stay in the mid-90s but humidity can cause heat indexes to soar. Jackson, Mississippi, will see a heat index of 109, New Orleans will reach 110, and Mobile, Alabama, will approach a heat index of 114.

It is unlikely that monthly heat records will undoubtedly be broken in the region this weekend. But the temperatures are still high for the time of year, and their length is notable.

Heat waves, specially in the Southwest, frequently carry relief with cooler temperatures over night, but that effect is restricted this weekend.

The high temperatures coincide with other unusual weather across the country. Tropical Storm Fay is bearing down on the mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Pacific Northwest are experiencing unhealthy temperatures for July.

Heat warnings are different across the country

The National Weather Service uses different criteria for heat advisories in different parts of the country.

In the Southwest, “we use what we call a heat risk,” said Marvin Percha, a National Weather Service meteorologist. This assessment takes weather patterns and judges them against what exactly is normal for the area. The rareness of a meeting guides its risk level.

This is different from other areas of the country, where heat indexes just take bigger importance in heat warnings. A heat advisory, like the one covering the Southeast, uses heat indexes along with actual temperature more than the temperature norms for the area.

While the advisory systems differ regionally, the message is the same: High heat expected in much of the South this weekend is dangerous, and residents ought to be prepared to do something to be safe.

Staying cool all through COVID-19

Heat-related sickness kills over 600 people per year , based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stay safe by remaining indoors, keeping hydrated, wearing lightweight clothing and knowing the symptoms of heat vomiting.

Amid Covid-19, risks can look different. According to CDC recommendations , those suffering from the heat are encouraged to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing, particularly if inside public cooling centers.

“If you have to be outside, try to limit your exposure and keep yourself well hydrated,” Percha said. “Seek air conditioned cooling centers if you have to.”