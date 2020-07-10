Weekend weather: A rare heat wave event is forecast this weekend, the National Weather Service says

Forecasting from the National Weather Service predicts a higher of 126 in Death Valley, California. Phoenix, Arizona, expects a higher of 117 on Sunday, and Las Vegas, Nevada, is get yourself ready for weekend highs of 113.

In the southwest, “we use what we call a heat risk,” said Marvin Percha, National Weather Service meteorologist. This is different from the areas of the country where heat indexes take a bigger importance in heat warnings.

“We look at how rare the event is and compare what’s normal,” Percha said. “Considering the temperatures we have forecast now, we’re looking at a pretty rare event.”

Heat in Phoenix this weekend could break daily records. Phoenix’s expected a lot of 117 on Sunday would beat the daily record for July 12 of 115, occur 2009. Heat in California and Nevada will come near to records, however, not quite meet them.

High heat is seasonally appropriate for the region, just usually not so high for so long.

Friday marks the 107-year anniversary of the hottest day ever recorded on the planet, when Death Valley hit 134 degrees Fahrenheit, said CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

Temperatures this high could be amplified in valleys and on the ground, where materials will start to melt.

While monthly records might not be broken this week-end, excessive heat is section of an overall trend of rising temperatures. High heat patterns are just among the many extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change

High temperatures could be dangerous, and folks in affected areas are urged to take safety precautions. “Anyone with heart or diabetic issues should be particularly careful about this and really do their best to really stay out of it,” Percha said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat-related sickness kills over 600 people per year . Stay safe by remaining indoors, keeping hydrated, wearing lightweight clothing, and once you understand the apparent symptoms of heat nausea.

“If you have to be outside, try to limit your exposure and keep yourself well hydrated,” Percha said. “Seek air conditioned cooling centers if you have to.”