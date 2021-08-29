Week in Review 8/23-8.27: Stocks move higher; PayChex CEO on labor market; Salesforce earnings beat

HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Willem Sels joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the possible effects of the Delta variant and Chinese regulations on the equity market and what policy changes to expect from the Fed regarding yields.

Mary Childs, Co-Host of NPR’s Planet Money, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman to break down the importance of understanding your employee benefits and which companies provide some of the best benefits in the country.

Karen Parkhill, Medtronic CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s strong first-quarter financial results and break down how the company continues to advance their cardiac monitoring and AI technology post-COVID.

Tiffany Pham, Founder and CEO of Mogul, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Mogul’s work to decrease the equality pay gap and outlook on diversity in the workplace with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous.

J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Smucker’s latest quarterly earnings beat, the company’s continued growth, the impact of inflation, and issues with supply chain constraints.

Paychex CEO, Marty Mucci, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the continued growth experienced in the job market, challenges facing employers, and how the pandemic will continue to affect the labor market moving forward.

Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Thursday’s early morning earnings, which include: Salesforce raising its guidance after beating estimates and acquiring Slack, Ulta shares surging after reopening efforts helped boost the company’s revenue by 60%, Williams-Sonoma upping its revenue outlook after posting record Q2 results, Abercrombie and fitch delivering a mixed Q2 as online sells saw a decline, and Coty riding the wave of a rebound in makeup sales to report a quarterly earnings beat.