Week in pictures: 6-12 June 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the globe this week.

Image copyright
Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Image caption

The statue of a 17th century slave trader, Edward Colston, is thrown in to a harbour by anti-racism protestors in Bristol, UK. The statue has since been retrieved and you will be taken to a secure location before being a museum exhibit.

A man kneels in front of a memorial and mural for George Floyd

Image copyright
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Image caption

A guy kneels in front of a memorial and mural for George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month each time a white officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking nationwide protests.

US Democrats kneel on a reflective floor

Image copyright
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Image caption

US Democrats from the House and Senate kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honour George Floyd, in Washington, DC.

Nepalese youths are sprayed with a water cannon

Image copyright
Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

Image caption

In Kathmandu, Nepalese young ones are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest, as they demand a more effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus.

A person in protective clothing swabs a woman's nose, with a transparent barrier diving them

Image copyright
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Image caption

A woman is tested for Covid-19 in Salerno, Italy. The country imposed a strict and lengthy lockdown on 7 March, but has since reopened its borders and ended regional travel restrictions.

A dentist in full PPE arranges dental equipment inside their practice

Image copyright
Victoria Jones / PA

Image caption

A dentist in north London prepares equipment as their practice opens up for initially since the UK went in to lockdown. NHS England said dental surgeries could resume as normal, as long as they put appropriate safety measures in place.

A crowd of people watch a boy diving

Image copyright
Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters

Image caption

A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, because the temperature soars in Baghdad, Iraq.

A running child is silhouetted against a red sunset

Image copyright
Mike Blake / Reuters

Image caption

A kid runs across the beach at sunset in Carlsbad, California.

A wolf leaps against a window at its enclosure in a zoo

Image copyright
Harry Trump/Getty Images

Image caption

A wolf in its enclosure at Exmoor Zoo, near Barnstaple, UK. Zoos and safari parks are to reopen in England from 15 June.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

