Week in pictures: 6-12 June 2020

WorldWeek in pictures: 6-12 June 2020By Jasyson - June 13, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the globe this week. Image copyright Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images Image caption The statue of a 17th century slave trader, Edward Colston, is thrown in to a harbour by anti-racism protestors in Bristol, UK. The statue has since been retrieved and you will be taken to a secure location before being a museum exhibit. Image copyright Joe Raedle/Getty Images Image caption A guy kneels in front of a memorial and mural for George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month each time a white officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking nationwide protests. Image copyright Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Image caption US Democrats from the House and Senate kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honour George Floyd, in Washington, DC. Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters Image caption In Kathmandu, Nepalese young ones are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest, as they demand a more effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus. Image copyright Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images Image caption A woman is tested for Covid-19 in Salerno, Italy. The country imposed a strict and lengthy lockdown on 7 March, but has since reopened its borders and ended regional travel restrictions. Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Image caption A dentist in north London prepares equipment as their practice opens up for initially since the UK went in to lockdown. NHS England said dental surgeries could resume as normal, as long as they put appropriate safety measures in place. Image copyright Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters Image caption A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, because the temperature soars in Baghdad, Iraq. Image copyright Mike Blake / Reuters Image caption A kid runs across the beach at sunset in Carlsbad, California. Image copyright Harry Trump/Getty Images Image caption A wolf in its enclosure at Exmoor Zoo, near Barnstaple, UK. Zoos and safari parks are to reopen in England from 15 June. All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.Source link Post Views: 10