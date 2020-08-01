Week in pictures: 25 July-31 July 2020

A choice of effective news pictures taken worldwide today.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance objective takes off from the Kennedy Space Center,Florida The one-tonne, six-wheeled rover is because of get here on the Red Planet in February2021

US federal law enforcement officers surrounded by tear gas

United States federal law-enforcement officers fire tear gas to distribute protesters throughout a presentation versus their implementation to stop discontent in Portland,Oregon

A man prepares a tray of food in a small factory

A guy prepares food for the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan, commemorated there this year on 31July

A woman signs a picture of late US Congressman John Lewis

A female indications a photo of late United States Congressman John Lewis prior to his funeral in Atlanta,Georgia Lewis passed away, aged 80, of pancreatic cancer, on 17July

Members of a youth pride student group carry a long piece of rainbow-patterned fabric

Members of a Youth Pride trainee group participate in a rally for gender rights in Bangkok,Thailand

A man diving into water from a height into the Neretva river in Mostar

A guy leaps from the Old Bridge into the Neretva river throughout the 454 th conventional diving competitors in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Two surveyors inspect ships

Surveyors check ships throughout the closed fishing season at a shipyard in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang province,China

Two people wearing face masks stand in front of an illuminated, multicolour exhibit

Gallery assistants posture throughout the opening of the Electronic: From Kraftwerk to the Chemical Brothers, at The Design Museum, inLondon The exhibit, marking 50 years of Kraftwerk, is because of run till February2021

A large group of Siberian tigers feeding

Siberian tigers feed at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province.

Artist Heather Phillipson stands in front of a sculpture depicting a whirl of cream with a cherry, fly and drone on top

Artist Heather Phillipson presents with her 9.4 m sculpture, The End, in London’s TrafalgarSquare The setup on the Fourth Plinth – house to a rolling commission of public art work – illustrates a try of cream with a cherry, fly and drone on top.

