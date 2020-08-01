Week in pictures: 25 July-31 July 2020

WorldWeek in pictures: 25 July-31 July 2020By Jasyson - August 1, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email A choice of effective news pictures taken worldwide today. Image copyright CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA Image caption The Mars 2020 Perseverance objective takes off from the Kennedy Space Center,Florida The one-tonne, six-wheeled rover is because of get here on the Red Planet in February2021 Image copyright CAITLIN OCHS/Reuters Image caption United States federal law-enforcement officers fire tear gas to distribute protesters throughout a presentation versus their implementation to stop discontent in Portland,Oregon Image copyright MOHAMMAD ISMAIL/Reuters Image caption A guy prepares food for the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan, commemorated there this year on 31July Image copyright ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/Reuters Image caption A female indications a photo of late United States Congressman John Lewis prior to his funeral in Atlanta,Georgia Lewis passed away, aged 80, of pancreatic cancer, on 17July Image copyright ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/Reuters Image caption Members of a Youth Pride trainee group participate in a rally for gender rights in Bangkok,Thailand Image copyright DADO RUVIC/Reuters Image caption A guy leaps from the Old Bridge into the Neretva river throughout the 454 th conventional diving competitors in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina Image copyright Zhang Peijian/ VCG by means of Getty Images Image caption Surveyors check ships throughout the closed fishing season at a shipyard in Xiangshan County, Zhejiang province,China Image copyright DYLAN MARTINEZ/Reuters Image caption Gallery assistants posture throughout the opening of the Electronic: From Kraftwerk to the Chemical Brothers, at The Design Museum, inLondon The exhibit, marking 50 years of Kraftwerk, is because of run till February2021 Image copyright VCG by means of Getty Images Image caption Siberian tigers feed at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province. Image copyright NEIL HALL/EPA Image caption Artist Heather Phillipson presents with her 9.4 m sculpture, The End, in London’s TrafalgarSquare The setup on the Fourth Plinth – house to a rolling commission of public art work – illustrates a try of cream with a cherry, fly and drone on top. All pictures come from the copyright holders as significant.Source link Post Views: 8