Week in pictures: 16-22 May 2020

By
Jasyson
-

A choice of effective information photos taken worldwide today, as individuals respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright
Denis Balibouse/ REUTERS

Image subtitle

Paralympic professional athlete Sofia Gonzalez trains in her yard throughout the break out of Covid-19 in Jongny,Switzerland

A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain

Image copyright
Rupak De Chowdhuri/ REUTERS

Image subtitle

A female lugs her kid as she attempts to safeguard him from hefty rainfall, following their emptying prior to Cyclone Amphan gotten to Kolkata,India The city was ruined by the effective cyclone, which created death in India and alsoBangladesh

At a barber shop, a hairdresser cuts the hair of a man with a dog on his lap

Image copyright
Marco Bello/ Reuters

Image subtitle

A guy obtains a hairstyle in a barber store, as several of the coronavirus lockdown actions are reduced in Miami,Florida

US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue puts on a face mask

Image copyright
Brendan Smialowski/ AFP

Image subtitle

In the White House, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue places on a face mask after President Donald Trump discussed the United States food supply.

People pray between plastic separation curtains

Image copyright
Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ using REUTERS

Image subtitle

People pray in between plastic splitting up drapes to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Semarang, Central Java Province,Indonesia

A man wearing a mask raises his hands as he is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water

Image copyright
Issei Kato/ REUTERS

Image subtitle

A guy is splashed with decontaminating hypochlorous acid water at the entryway of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese- design club called an “izakaya”, inTokyo

Workers prepare bolani at a roadside stall

Image copyright
Wakil Kohsar/ AFP

Image subtitle

Workers prepare bolani (fried level bread packed with potatoes) at a roadside delay in Kabul,Afghanistan The prep work come in advance of the Eid al-Fitr celebration on 23 May, which notes completion of the divine month ofRamadan

A silhouette of a woman and her baby at night

Image copyright
Adnan Abidi/ REUTERS

Image subtitle

A female and also her infant await a bus to take them to a train terminal to board a train to their residence state of UttarPradesh There’s been a restricted resuming of India’s rail network complying with an almost seven-week lockdown.

Two women hug through a clear plastic sheet

Image copyright
Jorge Uzon/ AFP

Image subtitle

Carolyn Ellis hugs her mom Susan Watts making use of the “hug glove” that Carolyn and also her partner developed as a Mother’s Day present, in Guelph, Ontario,Canada Made from a plastic sheet affixed to a cleaning line, the hug handwear cover enables Susan to accept her mom while preventing straight call.

A woman sunbathes on a deck chair in Greenwich Park, with buildings in the distanc

Image copyright
Kirsty O’Connor/

Image subtitle

A female sunbathes on a folding chair in Greenwich Park, London, after the intro of actions to bring the UK out of lockdown. The nation taped its best day of the year until now on 20 May, with temperature levels getting to 28.2 C (83 F) in Santon Downham,Suffolk

