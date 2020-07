Week after toasting title, Klopp hurting after rout by City

“The attitude was good, the game was not bad,” Klopp said. “It has nothing to do with last week, to be honest. It hurts like defeats hurt. What I wanted to see tonight was a team who is ready to fight against Man City, who obviously had … a point to prove.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

City undoubtedly did after being denied a hat trick of titles. Victory over Liverpool over trimmed the gap to 20 points with six games remaining.

“In a game against City there are decisive moments,” Klopp said, “and these decisive moments we have to use, and we didn’t and they did.”

Mohamed Salah did hit the post in the opening 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium. A chance missed for the Reds to go in the front and a chance they did not have again.

City’s lead was secured by Kevin De Bruyne in the 25th minute from the penalty spot after Raheem Sterling was dragged down by Joe Gomez.

Sterling got the higher of Gomez again 10 minutes later after getting a pass from Phil Foden, netting his first goal in the league contrary to the club that he left five years ago on the ninth attempt.

Liverpool was unpicked again on a quick break prior to halftime, with Foden playing a one-two with De Bruyne before raising the ball in to the net.

“When he takes the ball, he is aggressive against defenders, and shoots and scores,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of the 20-year-old Foden. “We cannot waste that. It is so difficult to find that quality.”

Not so difficult through this City team when additionally, it includes De Bruyne whose vision create the fourth, with Sterling receiving a pass and then seeing a shot diverted into their own net by Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

“It’s a reminder of how good Man City is,” Klopp said. “I didn’t need that.”

Such an empathic win heartens Guardiola as he maintains the quest for a treble. The League Cup was already collected also it can be joined by the FA Cup and European Cup.

“What we have done in the last years is unique and exceptional,” Guardiola said. “That won’t change because we lost (the title) to Liverpool.”

MOURINHO’S GRIPE

While Klopp defended his players after the defeat, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was quick to assign blame after a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United in Thursday’s other game.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane thought he had instantly canceled out Sander Berge’s opener in the first half but Lucas Moura was then penalized by the video assistant referee for handling in the buildup to the target. But the Brazilian only touched the ball after he seemed to be fouled and fell to the ground.

“We’re going in a direction that’s really bad for the beautiful game,” Mourinho said, “the game that everybody fell in love with.”

Still, Mourinho did not want his players using that frustration being an excuse.

“We have to be mentally stronger,” he said, “to cope.”

Tottenham didn’t cope, with Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie exploiting slack defending to score. Kane did in the course of time find the net but it was only a consolation as Tottenham was leapfrogged by the hosts.

After reaching last season’s Champions League final — losing to Liverpool — Tottenham may not qualify for any European competition next season.

Tottenham slipped to ninth, seven points behind fifth-place Manchester United. The Blades in seventh place are now better placed to qualify for the Europa League.