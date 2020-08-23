Week 34 in review: Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Zenfone 7/7 Pro leak

(*34 *)Another week is over and done, so let’s take a look at the leading stories. The United States covered its restriction on Huawei by including some 38 third-party business that Huawei utilized to prevent a few of the limitations. Thus Huawei efficiently is left without access to US-based chips and chip innovation and might wind up without a chip provider for its phones.

(*34 *)We found renders of what might show to be the Sony Xperia 5 II. While we’re extremely excited for a follower to the small and effective Xperia of 2019, this most likely isn’t it as the renders appear like a miniaturized variation of the Xperia 1 II so were likley phony.

(*34 *)The Realme C11, which was revealed in Malaysia at the end of June is pertaining to Europe today, on August 26. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.5-inch screen, double 13MP + 2MP cam and a Helio G35 chipset. We anticipate the Realme C11 to cost around EUR100.

(*34 *)The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition dripped in 6 colors. It is featuring an Exynos 990 chipset, 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, 4,500 mAh battery and a triple cam with 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto sensing units. We anticipate the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to come in October, priced at KRW900,000 ($ 760/EUR640).

(*34 *) A report recommends that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M51 will bring, are you taking a seat, a 7,000 mAh battery. Looking at the Galaxy M31 and …