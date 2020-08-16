Week 33 in review: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Microsoft Surface Duo debut

Xiaomi made without a doubt the most headings today – the business commemorated its tenth anniversary in design presenting its very first Ultra phone. The K30 Ultra is an effective “flagship killer”, bringing excellent specifications at a mid-range rate, while the Mi 10 Ultra is a correctly amazing powerhouse with 120Hz screen, 120W charging and a periscope module that increases to 120x zoom. Sadly, it was later on validated that neither of the phones is coming out of China.

Microsoft had a huge statement of its own as the Surface Duo collapsible phone lastly got appropriately detailed and its pre-orders started.

Realme presented the C12 entrey level handset, while HMD got a healthy money injection from huge financiers consisting of Google in Qualcomm that must allow it to broaden its operations.

In leakland the greatest story was the iPhone 12 lineup statement and market release dates. They were provided by the exact same expert that reveled when the iPhone SE 2020 is coming so possibilities of them being proper are high.

It marks Xiaomi’s tenth anniversary and brings the fastest charging speeds on the marketplace.

