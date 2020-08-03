Week 31 in review: Galaxy M31s, Reno4 duo debut alongside Black Shark 3S and Red Magic 5S

Week 31 brought us a lot of brand-new phones, beginning with the Samsung Galaxy M31 s. The brand-new leader of the Korean business’s lower mid-range lineup includes a 6.5″ AMOLED, quad video cameras and 6,000 mAh battery.

Oppo made a number of significant statements itself with the Reno4 and Reno4Pro Red Magic and Black Shark video gaming brand names likewise revealed their newest flagships with the 5S and 3S, assembling a quite amazing lineup of brand-new phones.

Qualcomm had a statement of its own – Quick Charge 5 and while it can’t be seen on any phone right now, it’s definitely something to eagerly anticipate.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Unpacked occasion is quick approaching and you can inform by the increasing quantity of leakages and teasers about the gadget that will exist on phase.

The most cost effective member of the iPhone 12 lineup likewise starred in a relatively significant leakage, however Apple verified the coronavirus disruptance to the supply chain will trigger a hold-up to the marketplace schedule.

Check out the list of a lot of checked out posts over the previous week listed below to make certain you have not missed out on anything essential. See you in 7 days!

Sales in India start on August 6.



The Note20 series will be signed up with by the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Tab S7 duo, Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

