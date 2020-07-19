Week 29 in review: Oppo shows 125W charging, OnePlus Nord teasers intensify

As the OnePlus Nord is scheduled for announcement a few weeks, we got a bunch of stories about it the other day. OnePlus’ Carl Pei showed off the device in grey and cyan. He also appeared to be utilizing the new OnePlus Buds, in matching cyan.

The Buds were confirmed to launch along with the Nord on July 21.

The battery capacities of the iPhone 12 series were unveiled by certification docs. It looks like the iPhone 12 models could have slightly smaller battery capacities compared to the current iPhone 11 lineup.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could have a 2,227mAh cell, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will have a 2,775mAh battery, as the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 3,687mAh pack. The same certifications also unveiled Apple includes a 20W charger for the iPhone 12 models. The current-gen iPhone Pro’s include an 18W power delivery charger. Whether Apple will bundle the new 20W charger with the iPhone 12 Pro’s remains unclear.

Speaking of fast charging, Oppo officially announced 125W wired flash charge and 65W wireless AirVOOC charging. Let these numbers sink in – with 125W charging you can get a 4,000mAh battery to 41% in just five minutes, while despite having the appropriate throttling going to 100% takes just 20 minutes. And it is possible to charge that same battery to 100% in about 30 minutes with 65W wireless charging. The future is now!

Google unveiled the Pixel 4a to the World on its Canadian internet site. The render is in line with everything we’ve seen of the Pixel 4a.

Xiaomi held an even to introduce the Mi TWS Earphones Basic and Mi Smart Band 5 outside China. It also launched the Mi TV Stick, a 34-inch 144Hz monitor and two electric scooters globally.

The final big story is about the Snapdragon 875. It will reportedly launch early in 2021 and become based on a 5nm process.

The full set of hot topics is below. See you in per week!

