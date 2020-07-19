Week 29 in review: Oppo shows 125W charging, OnePlus Nord teasers intensify

Jasyson
As the OnePlus Nord is scheduled for announcement a few weeks, we got a bunch of stories about it the other day. OnePlus’ Carl Pei showed off the device in grey and cyan. He also appeared to be utilizing the new OnePlus Buds, in matching cyan.

The Buds were confirmed to launch along with the Nord on July 21.

The battery capacities of the iPhone 12 series were unveiled by certification docs. It looks like the iPhone 12 models could have slightly smaller battery capacities compared to the current iPhone 11 lineup.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could have a 2,227mAh cell, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will have a 2,775mAh battery, as the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 3,687mAh pack. The same certifications also unveiled Apple includes a 20W charger for the iPhone 12 models. The current-gen iPhone Pro’s include an 18W power delivery charger. Whether Apple will bundle the new 20W charger with the iPhone 12 Pro’s remains unclear.

Speaking of fast charging, Oppo officially announced 125W wired flash charge and 65W wireless AirVOOC charging. Let these numbers sink in – with 125W charging you can get a 4,000mAh battery to 41% in just five minutes, while despite having the appropriate throttling going to 100% takes just 20 minutes. And it is possible to charge that same battery to 100% in about 30 minutes with 65W wireless charging. The future is now!

Google unveiled the Pixel 4a to the World on its Canadian internet site. The render is in line with everything we’ve seen of the Pixel 4a.

Xiaomi held an even to introduce the Mi TWS Earphones Basic and Mi Smart Band 5 outside China. It also launched the Mi TV Stick, a 34-inch 144Hz monitor and two electric scooters globally.

The final big story is about the Snapdragon 875. It will reportedly launch early in 2021 and become based on a 5nm process.

The full set of hot topics is below. See you in per week!

The OnePlus Buds can also be seen in the video.


iPhone 12 series batteries pass multiple certifications, 20W charger also spotted

The battery capacities are lower than on the iPhone 11 series.


Google accidentally shows off the Pixel 4a to the world

An official press render of the Pixel 4a was up on Google’s Canadian store.


Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi TWS Earphones Basic on the global market

The band includes a larger display and convenient charging, but lacks NFC. The TWS buds can deliver AAC audio for approximately 20 hours.


Oppo officially announces 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge

The company has additionally developed a pocket-sized 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and 110W mini flash charger.


OnePlus Nord is up for pre-orders in India and Europe

It’s arriving on July 21 with a Snapdragon 765G SoC.


First Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 render appears online

The device will have new flat sides and a redesigned S Pen.


Samsung Galaxy M31s will become official in India this month

It will simply be available starting in August, though.


OnePlus Buds officially confirmed to arrive with the Nord

There’s also a render of the OnePlus Nord in Grey as an added bonus.


Roadmap reveals 5nm Snapdragon 875 and 735, new MediaTek chipsets

Snapdragon 875G is coming early next year.


ASUS ROG Phone 3 to hit China a day later than the rest of the world

An event is scheduled for July 23 at 7 PM local time.


Samsung Galaxy A series to come with OIS next year

The Galaxy A72 is said to be the initial mid-ranger from Samsung to feature OIS.


Mozilla VPN launches in six countries, available on Windows, iOS and Android

Linux and Mac support just around the corner.


Xiaomi launches Mi TV Stick, 34

The stick is really a cheaper option to the Mi Box. The gaming monitor costs significantly less than most 144 Hz 1440p monitors, but promises better colors.


Redmi Note 9 India launch scheduled for July 20

The keynote will start at 12PM IST time.


Oppo Reno4 Pro spotted in NCC, nearing global launch

The Reno4 Pro sometimes appears in a brand new color variant and will have up to 12GB of RAM.


Redmi 9A and 9C go global with slim price tags

Availability was not step by step though.


Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865

This could mean that the device is coming earlier than October.


Oppo A72 5G specs and images surface

It sports a 90Hz display and is powered by an not known MediaTek chipset.


iQOO U1 goes official: Snapdragon 720G, 48MP triple camera, and 4,500 mAh battery

It’s already up for pre-orders in China.


