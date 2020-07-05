Week 27 in review: OnePlus Nord rumors, iPhone 12 won’t have charger in the box

The OnePlus Nord was the talk of week 27. We saw several teasers because of it and we all know it packs a triple camera on the rear as well as a dual camera on the front, that it’s powered by the Snapdragon 765G and that it will cost under $500.

We already had advisable that Apple is likely to ditch the earbuds from the iPhone 12 retail package, more likely to boost AirPods sales. Well it seems Apple will also ditch the in-box charger from its future iPhones, with the pretext of a lower environmental hit. Analysts believe the move aims to offset the added cost of 5G in the iPhone 12.

In more positive news the iPhone 12 series will be able to shoot 4K video at as much as 240fps for many next-level slow-mo footage.

In Samsung rumors, we got our first look at the Galaxy Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze and also a hand and hand look at the cases for the Galaxy Note20+ and Note20 Ultra, driving home the amount of bigger the Ultra model will be.

We also saw the 45mm Galaxy Watch3 from all angles, its new watch faces, period tracking in the calendar app and features like Spotify, ECG monitoring and new notification icons.

We’ll close with the first rumors about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. It seems it will be produced in higher quantities by TSMC on a 5nm node, have the new Cortex-X1 prime core, support 100W fast charging and reportedly cost 40% more than the Snapdragon 865.

Those were the highlights of the week! See you next one.

The company released the first part of its short documentary series detailing the development of the upcoming model.



It’s still running MIUI 11, but with the most up to date base OS now.



There’s little we don’t know about the watch following these leaks.



The phone will cost KRW1.32 million, or about $1,100.



Sales begin tomorrow at 12 PM.



The images were published to Samsung Ukraineâs Note8 page, but quickly taken down



Ming-Chi Kuo and analysts at Barclays both say so. Also, Kuo predicts a brand new iPad is coming this year, a new iPad mini next year.



We could see the new Moto G series members debut as soon as next Tuesday.



The Note 20+ will come in Copper color with a matte finish, in addition to its several glossy finish colors.



No word on the phone’s launch though.



There are rumors of a substantial price hike. The fast charging will undoubtedly be geared towards gaming phones, which typically have large batteries.



It’s rumored to become a rebadged version of the global Redmi Note 9 Pro.



It remains to be observed if all 12-series models will get this feature or if it’s strictly for the Pro versions.



The full list consists of 59 applications, including Baidu maps and WeChat.



The 5G-capable SoC will power up the OnePlus Nord.



The phoneâs specs have been leaked on Twitter.



The phone will undoubtedly be accompanied by the Realme Buds Q true wireless earphones.



The phone is expected to bring the cost of Samsung-branded 5G phones even lower.

