In a different case submitted Monday by a complainant recognized as AL 540 Doe, the district is implicated of carelessness with regard to a previous Boy Scout leader who ran the school district’s audio-visual club in the late 1970 s. The problem stated the supposed abuser, previous town of Weedsport Mayor Victor Sine, abused the victim from 1975 to 1980.

Another Child Victims Lawsuit submitted previously this year by a complainant called Scott Gregory Coats likewise determines Sine, who passed away in 2018, as a wrongdoer of sexual assault while serving in his functions with the Boy Scouts and AV club. Sine had actually likewise been the district’s service supervisor, according to his obituary.