Weed is not good for your heart, studies say

“The American Heart Association recommends that people not smoke or vape any substance, including cannabis products, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels,” statedDr Rose Marie Robertson, the deputy chief science and medical officer for the American Heart Association, in a declaration.

The declaration discovered utilizing weed has “the potential to interfere with prescribed medications” along with “trigger cardiovascular conditions or events, such as heart attacks and strokes,” stated medical pharmacologist Robert Page II, who chaired the medical composing group for the declaration.

Anyone preparation to utilize cannabis must talk about possible dangers with their health expert initially, stated Page, who is a teacher in the department of medical drug store and physical medicine/rehabilitation at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Aurora, Colorado.

“If people choose to use cannabis for its medicinal or recreational effects, the oral and topical forms, for which doses can be measured, may reduce some of the potential harms,” Page stated in a declaration. “It is also vitally important that people only use legal cannabis products because there are no controls on the quality or the contents of cannabis products sold on the street,” he included. Heart problems Some of the studies examined by the medical group discovered heart rhythm irregularities, such as tachycardia and atrial fibrillation, might take place within the hour after …

