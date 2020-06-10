Wednesday morning news briefing: Lightning a bigger risk

If you wish to obtain twice-daily briefings like this by e-mail, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, attempt The Briefing – on podcasts, sensible audio system and WhatsApp.

Covid-19 poses much less risk to kids than lightning

The risk is staggeringly small. New figures recommend that schoolchildren beneath the age of 15 are more likely to be hit by lightning than die from coronavirus. Scientists from the colleges of Cambridge and Oxford have referred to as for “rational debate” primarily based on the “tiny” risk to kids and urged that if no vaccine is discovered it might be higher to comply with the Swedish model – permitting youthful individuals to proceed with their lives whereas shielding the extra weak. MPs and friends demanded to know why the Government seemed to be centered on getting non-essential outlets open fairly than prioritising faculties. Economics Editor Russell Lynch calculates how the newest blow to frazzled mother and father bears a heavy economic price. And Allison Pearson argues it is a national scandal that kids will quickly be capable of go to Thorpe Park, however to not faculty.

Meanwhile, the two-metre rule has been left out of draft government guidance on reopening pubs and eating places. Officials are discussing advising the hospitality sector to give attention to “wider spacing” between clients and different safeguarding measures – elevating the prospect the Government is getting ready to bow to stress to cut back the space. In this analysis, Associate Editor Camilla Tominey writes that the Government has proven, as soon as once more, that its exit technique ignores kids. And Matt finds comedy within the state of affairs for today’s cartoon.

NHS ready lists ‘to hit 10m by finish of the yr’

Around 10 million individuals will likely be on the waiting list for NHS treatment by the top of the yr – greater than double the present determine, well being bosses have warned. Continuing stress from coronavirus plus decreased affected person circulate means the well being service faces an “uphill battle” to restart regular providers, resembling these for stroke and coronary heart illness, based on a report from the NHS Confederation. As Health Correspondent Henry Bodkin explains, the backlog of remedies and staffing shortages is expected to exacerbate the waiting list.

Marking a milestone in isolation, the Duke at 99

The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates his 99th birthday in isolation at Windsor Castle at the moment, as Buckingham Palace releases a new official portrait with the Queen. The Duke – who, together with the Queen, has been beneath strict lockdown since March – will mark his birthday in his customary low-key trend. But Royal Correspondent Hannah Furness stories he’s set to receive video calls from his kids, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Author Philip Eade explains how lockdown has brought the Queen and the Duke closer together than ever.

Also within the news: Today’s different headlines

War on statues | Black Lives Matter supporters have drawn up a “hit list” of dozens of statues after the Mayor of London stated controversial monuments needs to be torn right down to keep away from inflicting offence. Statues of main historic figures together with Sir Francis Drake, Nancy Astor, Christopher Columbus and William Gladstone needs to be toppled “for celebrating slavery and racism”, campaigners stated. It got here as councils and museums throughout the UK rushed to remove contentious statues.

Gallery: George Floyd funeral

Family and associates of George Floyd gathered in his hometown of Houston, Texas, to pay their remaining respects to the 46-year-old, who was killed two weeks in the past by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck throughout his arrest. Read this dispatch from US Correspondent Josie Ensor and view a gallery of the most striking images from the service.